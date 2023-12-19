MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Just when things are going right, WVU men’s basketball hits another roadblock.

Here are the biggest takeaways from interim head coach Josh Eilert’s presser ahead of WVU’s home matchup with Radford:

Operating without Jesse Edwards

WVU star center Jesse Edwards is expected to miss the next month of action after he undergoes surgery Wednesday to address the wrist injury he suffered against UMass.

“Once again, another challenge that we got to deal with and face head-on, but that’s what we’re going to do,” Eilert said. “I’ve said it throughout this whole thing [that] we’re not going to be a victim. We’re going to take our challenges head-on, and we’re going to attack them.”

Forward Akok Akok is expected to take Edwards’ place in the starting-five, and Eilert also expects forward Pat Suemnick to take some of the load of guarding the opponent’s center in Edwards’ absence.

As for operating the offense, nobody on the roster compares to Edwards, according to Eilert.

“Maybe [with] three-quarters of the stuff that we ran in the past, everything went through Jesse Edwards,” he said. “That’s going to go away, or it’s just going to be tabled for a month.”

RaeQuan Battle update

Montana State transfer RaeQuan Battle was scheduled to play his first game of the season Saturday after a preliminary injunction granted multi-time transfers immediate eligibility through the rest of the 2023-24 academic year. Instead, Battle fell ill in the days leading up to the UMass game, and he ended up missing the contest.

“You could tell it wasn’t at [a] 100% level, but he’s getting there,” Eilert said. “He’s certainly on the mend. Hopefully I see even more improvement (Tuesday).”

Eilert also mentioned that Battle has the ability to guard opponents’ point guards, shooting guards and small forwards, and that he can play both shooting guard and small forward for WVU. The plan is for Battle to play Wednesday night against Radford.

Radford scouting report

Eilert is facing off with a familiar foe for the second time in as many games. This time, he matches up against “probably the closest friend [he had] in the coaching business,” Darris Nichols. Nichols played at WVU from 2004-08, and he and Eilert worked together on Bob Huggins’ staff at WVU in 2010-11.

Now working as the head coach at Radford, Nichols has the Highlanders operating at a high level with a 9-4 record.

“[Their] biggest strength is their three guards, especially [in] the starting lineup, and they got some good guards that come off the bench as well,” Eilert said.

Guards Kenyon Giles (14.8), DaQuan Smith (13.5) and Bryan Antoine (11.1) are the only players averaging over 10 points per game, and they lead Radford in scoring.