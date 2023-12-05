MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Neal Brown will gladly receive a mayonnaise bath if it means his team wins nine games.

Here are the biggest takeaways from Brown’s first press conference after the bowl announcements:

Happy to be here

Brown was on a home visit on the recruiting trail when he got word late Sunday evening that WVU would not play in one of the Big 12’s contracted bowls, but they’d be playing in-place of an SEC team in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl instead.

“Sunday was a really interesting day, but I think it landed in a really good place,” he said.

“[There is] a large group of Mountaineers in the Charlotte area,” he added. “One of our biggest alumni bases [is] in Charlotte. It’s a six-hour drive from Morgantown, so it’s a great location for our fans, [and] even closer for our southern West Virginians, so it’s a great location for our fans. [It is] a quality matchup vs. North Carolina, a team that was ranked for most of the year.”

While it doesn’t sound like he is a major fan of mayonnaise, Brown said he’ll happily be doused in a mayo bath in exchange for a ninth win.

First look at UNC

WVU and UNC met once in a different iteration of the same bowl game (2008 Meineke Car Care Bowl), and there is also some familiarity between the 2023 iterations of the two schools.

“[We] know their personnel well because we recruited a lot of those guys and didn’t get them,” Brown said.

Tar Heels’ quarterback Drake Maye is projected to be one of the first pass-throwers off the board in next spring’s NFL Draft. Whether he plays or sits out the bowl game is still to be determined, but Brown noted there are several draft-caliber players on the UNC roster.

“[They] have some high-end, talented players,” he said. “Several guys on that roster will get drafted, so it’s going to be an intriguing matchup for sure.”

Transfer portal talk

With the transfer portal now open through Jan. 4, the rush is on for teams to add to their foundation while patching holes left by outbound transfers.

Brown noted Tuesday that his staff has a certain amount of scholarship slots open for both high school recruits and college transfers, but there can be overlap.

“If there’s a guy that goes into the portal, especially if we have familiarity with him [and] recruited them coming out of high school, and they have three-or-more years left, we’ll count them as a high school [recruit],” he said.

As for specific positions, Brown noted that WVU is looking for a “proven” wide receiver, a pass rusher, and depth at linebacker, but one position group trumps all.

“The secondary is going to be the primary area we’re going to focus on in the portal,” he said.