MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU head coach Neal Brown took care of business Wednesday, signing every player who was verbally committed to WVU to a National Letter of Intent.

But that wasn’t everything. There was more.

Here are the biggest takeaways from Brown’s comments after WVU received 22 NLIs Wednesday morning:

Dominating the radius

Out of the 22 players who signed with WVU Wednesday, 16 played high school football within a six-hour radius of Morgantown. Brown and his staff have recently made this stretch of land a point of emphasis in recruiting in an effort to not cast too far of a net in the recruiting sphere.

“I’ve got a much better feel for who we can get and what’s the right fit,” he said. “There’s no doubt. You’ve got to recruit a big area, and I think you can get spread too thin if you’re not careful.

“I think it takes a little while to get the right people in the right areas, and I’m not saying we’ve got it figured out just yet. There [are] probably some areas we need to continue to work on, but it’s been a learning process, absolutely. I think we had the right idea at the beginning. I don’t know if our execution was the best, but I think we’re getting closer to what we need to be.”

Persistence in recruiting

Perhaps the biggest surprise from Wednesday’s fast-paced day of talent acquisitions was the commitment and signing of four-star wide receiver Ric’Darious Farmer (Melbourne Central Catholic – Melbourne, Florida). Farmer joins the Mountaineers after committing to two other schools over the past year: Pitt and UCF.

“There are some guys that you just get a feel that this is the best place for him, and you’re going to pursue him to the very end,” Brown said.

Brown noted that he, wide receiver coach Bilal Marshall and offensive coordinator each made unique connections with Farmer over a two-year recruiting timeframe, and those relationships remained in-place while Farmer explored various options.

“It’s the culmination of a lot of hard work and a ton of investment by a lot of people,” he said.

Early enrollees

Brown announced Wednesday that seven of the 22 players in WVU’s Class of 2024 will enroll early in January and join the team for spring camp:

DB Israel Boyce

DL Nate Gabriel

DB Zae Jennings

DL Elijah Kinsler

EDGE Obinna Onwuka

TE Jack Sammarco

QB Khalil Wilkins

What’s next?

The WVU staff now aims to add somewhere between four-to-six more players through the transfer portal to address additional needs at defensive back, pass-rusher and tight end.

“I’m not saying we won’t [add another high school recruit],” Brown said. “There may be an instance where we could, but that’s not what I have planned right now.”

Instead, the attention will shift to the portal, the 2025 recruiting class and to develop the university’s walk-on program.

“A lot of those guys will be from the state of West Virginia, [and] we’re going to spend time investing in that,” Brown said.