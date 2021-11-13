Quick Hits: “Unforced errors” the story of the game, Neal Brown says

Neal Brown says that WVU's "unforced errors" were the difference in Saturday's road loss against Kansas State. He also gave an update on QB Garrett Greene.

MANHATTAN, KS – WVU football head coach, Neal Brown, says that “unforced errors” were the difference in Saturday’s road loss against Kansas State.

Here are the biggest takeaways from Brown’s post-game conference with the media.

Unforced errors

Brown says that Kansas State “did absolutely nothing in the game to beat themselves.”

“If you look at it, talking about Kansas State: zero turnovers, they had one penalty in the entire game. On special teams, which was a huge factor today, they had a big kickoff return and they only had one negative play on the special teams, that was a missed field goal,” Brown said.

Conversely, WVU did not have the same fortune.

“You look at us, this is the game that we out-gain them,” Brown continued. “We have three turnovers. One of them is an interception on the (second) play of the game, where we got a free run.”

Those mistakes continued into the second half — and greatly impacted WVU’s odds of making a comeback.

“Then we have a fumble really when we still had a chance. And then the interception at the end. But three turnovers. Three-zero. It’s tough to win,” Brown added.

The head coach also stressed the untimeliness of the penalty against the WVU defense that negated an interception, which would’ve given WVU a short field to work with.

Kaden Prather makes most of opportunity

“He’s going to be a player,” Brown said of Kaden Prather, the freshman wide receiver who hauled in four catches for 60 yards on Saturday.

Prather entered the game with just three receptions on the season.

“He’s gotten better, and he made some big plays today. One versus man coverage on third down. He’s a kid that I got a lot of belief in,” Brown said. “I’m happy with how he’s maturing.”

Can’t dwell on the loss

Saturday marked the second straight loss for the Mountaineers — but with just two games remaining on the schedule, they can’t afford to dwell on the loss for very long.

“Nobody’s going to feel sorry for us. They give a 12 game schedule. I don’t feel sorry for us,” Brown said. “We got a home game next week. We got to get our ass ready to play. Period. It don’t matter how many people got hurt. It doesn’t matter. Texas comes to play, we better get ourselves ready to play.”

The Longhorns play in Austin Saturday evening looking to snap a four-game skid against the visiting Kansas Jayhawks.

“The bottom line is, as coaches and players, we didn’t get the job done today,” Brown added.

Garrett Greene status update

Brown did update the status of second-string quarterback Garrett Greene who was not active for Saturday’s game.

Brown says that Greene is dealing with an upper body injury, which could keep him out for the Mountaineers’ upcoming game against Texas.

“He was out. He did not practice at all this week. I would say, at this point, very doubtful for next week,” Brown said, who also updated the statuses of Exree Loe and other injured Mountaineers.

Green had seen time in each of the last eight games. Saturday’s contest was just the second game he didn’t play in this year.