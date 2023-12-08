MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University basketball guard RaeQuan Battle is suing the NCAA in regard to the denial of his transfer waiver and its subsequent appeal.

Battle’s complaint – which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia – is three-pronged. He alleges that the denial of his waiver infringes on his “contractual relationship” with WVU, and that the NCAA “had a duty not to refuse to follow its own rules” by denying his mental health waiver. He also alleges the NCAA has “interfered” with his relationship with Country Roads Trust – a local NIL collective supporting WVU student-athletes – by deeming him ineligible.

Lastly – like in West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s lawsuit against the NCAA that was announced Thursday – Battle claims that the NCAA’s enforcement is in violation of Section I of the Sherman Act, which defines U.S. antitrust laws.

Battle is currently ineligible for the 2023-2024 season after his mental health waiver for immediate eligibility following a second-time transfer was denied by the NCAA. He immediately appealed the ruling, but that appeal was also denied. He transferred to WVU from Montana State this offseason after his coach, Danny Sprinkle, left to lead Utah State’s program. Before Montana State, Battle spent two seasons at Washington.

The full complaint can be found here.