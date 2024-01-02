MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — For months, WVU fans clamored for RaeQuan Battle’s eligibility almost blindly.

Battle’s long-awaited debut for the Mountaineers has come and gone, and so far, the product has matched the hype. There is no player dawning the Old Gold and Blue that is playing better basketball than the fifth-year guard from Tulalip, Washington.

“I’m happy to be out here,” he said. “It’s been a long summer, one of the longest of my life, for sure, [both the] summer and the fall, but it’s just good to get out there, be with the team [and] go to war.”

After missing the first 10 games of the season, he exploded onto the scene in his debut against Radford in December. He scored 29 points in the loss, which is the highest total scored by a WVU player in his first game as a (varsity) Mountaineer since Homer Martin scored 31 points in his WVU debut against Fairmont YMCA in 1919.

He added another 29 points in the win over Toledo, and 24 more in the overtime loss to Ohio State. It appears that no other player in WVU history has scored at least 24 points in his first three games at WVU. Not Da’Sean Butler. Not Jerry West. Not Hot Rod Hundley. Nobody.

“He really is special,” WVU interim head coach Josh Eilert said preseason. “He is probably our most natural athlete, and he really scores the ball well. He can get his own shot, but defensively he’d be one of those guys [that] if you go back to the ‘Press Virginia’ days, he would fit right in because he’s so smooth and so athletic and so quick-twitched compared to everybody else on that floor.”

Fred Schaus (1947-1949), Rod Thorn (1961-1963), Stan Boskovich (1975-1976) and Seldon Jefferson (1995-1997) are the only other players with two games of 20-plus points in their first three varsity games with the Mountaineers.

The last time a WVU player scored 20 points or more in three consecutive games was when Taz Sherman accomplished the feat in Dec. of 2021.

Battle didn’t log one game of of 24-plus points in his first year at Montana State or in his first two collegiate seasons at Washington, but he recorded seven games of that nature in his breakout senior season last year for the Fighting Bobcats. Two of those games came in the Big Sky Championship and the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

In a season in which there was a possibility he would never play, it’s safe to say Battle is carrying his momentum from Montana State and is playing the best basketball of his career. Ignoring NCAA minimums, Battle is averaging the most points per game (27.33) in the country, and he’s not really showing any signs of slowing down.

Just over two weeks ago, he was watching on from the sidelines in a polo and sweatpants as he took a year in-residence of ineligibility following the denial of his second-time transfer waiver. Two lawsuits (that are still pending), 30 minutes of questioning on the witness stand and one total restraining order against the NCAA later, Battle is able to play freely without consequence for the entirety of the 2023-24 season, as is every two-time transfer on an NCAA team.

“It’s been amazing,” Battle said. “I felt like I had a whole army behind me pretty much, especially West Virginia and the fans in general since I touched down in Morgantown in the summer. It’s been all love ever since.”

Battle’s offensive output is one of the few silver linings to be found in a stretch of the season in which WVU has lost five of its last seven games. The Mountaineers are also scoring the fewest points per game (68.3) in the Big 12 by a wide margin, and they are shooting at the lowest rate (41.1%) in the conference.

Still, there is hope. The Mountaineers are yet to play a game in which Battle, guard Noah Farrakhan (15.5 points per game), guard Kerr Kriisa (10 points per game) and center Jesse Edwards (14.8 points per game) — the highlights of WVU’s transfer class — are on the floor at the same time.

“It’s going to click soon,” Battle said. “It all just takes a little bit of time. Just chemistry and trust with each other. I mean, we’re veteran guys. Noah [Farrakhan is] a fourth-year. Kerr [Kriisa is] a fourth year. I’m a fifth year, so it’s going to gel pretty soon.”