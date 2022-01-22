Rebounding proves to be the difference between No. 18 Texas Tech and WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Rebounding has been an issue for West Virginia (13-5, 2-4) throughout this season. It was once again Saturday.

No. 18 Texas Tech (15-4, 5-2) held a 10-rebound advantage overall against the Mountaineers — but the biggest difference came on the offensive glass.

The Red Raiders grabbed 17 offensive rebounds, 12 of which came in the second half. Five different Texas Tech players had at least two offensive rebounds, something that only two different Mountaineer players could say.

“You gotta want to do it. You gotta care,” Bob Huggins said afterwards. “We’ve got some guys do it, do that. And we’ve got some guys that, if they’re doing it, it’s disguised very well. I’ll say that.”

Despite the high number of offensive rebounds, Texas Tech was credited with just nine second-chance points. However, the Red Raiders practically doubled West Virginia’s scoring in the paint.

“Huggs and Coach [Erik] Martin have been working on all the bigs. Even though, it’s not all the bigs. Let me just say that first. Us guards, us wings, have to help the bigs rebound,” said Taz Sherman, who scored a team-high 21 points. “We have to find ways to team rebound.”

Gave Osabuohien, who played just 17 minutes due to foul trouble and ultimately fouled out, grabbed a team-high six rebounds for WVU. Dimon Carrigan, who logged 13 minutes of playing time, grabbed a team-best three offensive rebounds.

Texas Tech, meanwhile, had three players match Carrigan’s offensive rebounding total.

“I think [the coaches have] been doing a good job,” Sherman reiterated “You know, just sometimes the ball don’t bounce your way.”

The ball hasn’t bounced West Virginia’s way in each of the last three games. The Mountaineers are in the midst of their first three-game losing streak since February 8-15, 2020.

West Virginia returns to action against an unranked Oklahoma squad on Wednesday at 8 p.m. at the WVU Coliseum.