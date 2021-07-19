RECAP: Stars align for Brian Jozwiak’s “Joz Noz Kids” charity golf classic

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Vaccinate the Tri-State
Healthy U
Inside West Virginia Politics
Destination WV
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
Fairmont State University’s criminal justice program recognized nationally
Video
Top Stories
Local teens give back to their community
Video
Spirit, Auburn Univerity’s Bald Eagle, set to retire from pre-game flights
Video
New website helps West Virginia students navigate financial aid options
Video
Ford patents charging electric cars by towing them
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
StormTracker 13 Weather Camera Network
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
‘Best meteor shower of the year’ is upon us: How and when to watch
Top Stories
Why is the sky blue?
Top Stories
Split forecast keeps showers in the picture depending on where you are!
Video
Here’s a look at your storm chances Friday through Sunday
Video
Today is National Hot Dog Day, and you should celebrate!
Small earthquake in southwest Virginia Wednesday night
Sports
High School Sports Scores
Winfield Youth Baseball
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Marshall Sports
College Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
NFL
NASCAR
High School Sports
WOWK Basketball Challenge
Top Stories
Spirit, Auburn Univerity’s Bald Eagle, set to retire from pre-game flights
Video
Top Stories
History awaits: Bucks try to focus with championship chance
Suns remain upbeat as they face elimination game on road
Peyton Manning teams up with brother, ESPN for MNF MegaCast
Sankey joins call for change in college athletics oversight
Destination WV
Community
Do it for Babydog Vaccine Lottery Info
Shot at a Million
Fill The Bus School Supply Drive
Good News with 13
Class of 2021 Senior Spotlight
Events Around the Tri-State
Founder’s Day
Remarkable Women
Honoring Black History
CMA Awards
Pass or Fail
WOWK 13’s Virtual Home Show
13 Gives Back
13 Things To Do This Weekend
Contests
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Calendar
Jobs
Virtual Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Gold and Blue Nation
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Sign up for our Daily Digest newsletter
Advertise with WOWK
TV Schedule
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Traffic
Search
Search
Search
RECAP: Stars align for Brian Jozwiak’s “Joz Noz Kids” charity golf classic
Gold and Blue Nation
by:
Jamie Green
Posted:
Jul 19, 2021 / 05:16 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 19, 2021 / 05:16 PM EDT
Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App
Washington DC Bureau
US and allies blame China for massive Microsoft Exchange hack
Video
White House pushes to protect voting rights
Video
US lawmakers worry about weapons of mass destruction
Video
More Washington DC Bureau
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
RECAP: Stars align for Brian Jozwiak’s “Joz Noz Kids” charity golf classic
Video
WVU earns AVCA Team Academic Award
WATCH: The Stills brothers show love to Mountaineer fans with an autograph signing
Video
Best Virginia bests WoCo Showtime with exciting, elusive Elam finish
Video
Best Virginia tips off TBT run vs. WoCo Showtime
Video
Stills named Athlon Sports Preseason All-American
Video
A look behind the scenes of Big 12 Media Days
Video
Three-star OL Landen Livingston picks WVU
Relive West Virginia’s 1982 triumph over Oklahoma
Power threat Paul McIntosh signs free agent deal with Marlins
Matchups released for Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic
How the Big 12 Conference and WVU are approaching vaccine education with student-athletes
Video
VIDEO: Big 12 coaches speak at day two of media days
Video
Once again, Big 12 officials address ‘horns down’ gesture
Video
VIDEO: Leddie Brown on leadership within WVU football
Video
VIDEO: Dante Stills looks ahead to 2021 season
Video
Mountaineer men’s soccer completes 2021 signing class
VIDEO: Neal Brown gives thoughts on NIL, breaks down vaccine policy
Video
Neal Brown sets the stage for 2021: Season goal “is to prove them wrong”
Video
VIDEO: Coaches speak on day one of Big 12 Media Days
Video
VIDEO: Neal Brown takes podium at Big 12 Media Days
Video
VIDEO: Bob Bowlsby opens Big 12 Media Days
Video
Pitcher Zach Ottinger to return to WVU baseball
Big 12 Media Days: Here’s what to expect
From WVU to the Black Bears, Mountaineer ballplayers get taste of minors
Dodgers double up, select Tulloch in 17th round
Dodgers select Madison Jeffrey in 15th round of MLB Draft
Mountaineers again earn ITA academic honors
Big 12 in the MLB Draft: 19 players selected on second day
Video
Padres lock in on WVU arms, select Bergert in sixth round
Video
Padres select Wolf in fourth round of 2021 MLB Draft
Video
Where Jarret Doege ranks among the top QBs in college football right now
Video
Payne invited to World Cup qualifier training camp with Nigeria
MLB Draft Preview: Which Mountaineers have a shot this week?
Video
A piece of Alonzo Addae’s past is now present in Morgantown
Brown announces staff addition
Report: Former WVU QB Kendall set to join Louisiana Tech
WVU’s Cashin qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Turn back the clock with GBN’s replay of WVU’s 2005 March Madness thriller vs. Wake Forest
Video
West Virginia football picked sixth in Big 12 Preseason Poll
Video
TBT Thursdays: The brotherhood of Best Virginia
Video
2021 WVU men’s soccer slate revealed
Mark Goetz qualifies for US Amateur
Mountaineer Round-up: Manoah, McBroom leaving mark on pro ball
Lyons: Brown’s “strategic” recruiting vision fuels summer streak of commitments
Video
Dante Stills named to Preseason All-Big 12 Defensive Team
Video
Best Virginia preps for pre-TBT exhibitions in Beckley, Wheeling
The historical significance of a Mountaineer in the NBA Finals
Video
Nine Mountaineers recognized as CSCAA Scholar All-Americans
WVU women’s soccer adds McCutcheon
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Don't Miss
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Newborn delivered after mother shot, killed has died
Truck veers off road, strikes large boulder
Is the COVID-19 vaccine equal to biblical end times and ‘Mark of the Beast’?
Video
COVID-19 cases spike in West Virginia; worse across the nation
Video
2021 sports tournaments move forward post-pandemic
Video
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News