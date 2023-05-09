MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In a season chock full of history-in-the-making days at the ballpark, No. 12 West Virginia enjoyed a few more over the weekend.

History was made in a big way on Saturday, as 4,387 Mountaineer fans packed inside Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark. Those fans set the program’s all-time single-game attendance record, breaking the mark previously set in WVU’s opening contest of the 2019 NCAA Regional in Morgantown.

With big crowds on Friday and Saturday, and fans braving the elements on Sunday, Mountaineer Nation helped set another record during the series against Oklahoma.

A combined total of 10,671 spectators came through the gates over the three days. They helped smash the previous program attendance record for a weekend series (9,152), set two weekends prior against TCU.

With more than ten thousand fans coming into the ballpark over the weekend, Friday and Saturday’s crowds each became top 10 single-game attendance figures since WVU moved to Monongalia County Ballpark at the start of the 2015 season.

May 6, 2023, vs. Oklahoma — 4,387 May 31, 2019, vs. Fordham — 4,355 * June 1, 2019, vs. Duke — 4,258 * June 2, 2019, vs. Texas A&M — 3,788 * April 13, 2019, vs. Texas Tech — 3,494 April 3, 2019, vs. Pitt — 3,487 April 25, 2023, vs. Penn State — 3,475 April 21, 2023, vs. TCU — 3,441 April 15, 2017, vs. TCU — 3,415 May 5, 2023, vs. Oklahoma — 3,411 April 15, 2022, vs. Oklahoma State — 3,291 April 22, 2023, vs. TCU — 3,290

Bold indicates games this year; Games with an asterisk (*) were NCAA Tournament contests

On the diamond, WVU earned a fourth-consecutive Big 12 weekend series victory. The Mountaineers earned 9-3 victories on both Friday and Sunday to take the series. By picking up a pair of wins over the weekend, this year’s West Virginia team has now captured the most wins in a regular season since Randy Mazey took over the program.

Mazey’s crew climbed inside the top 15 in all six college baseball Top 25 polls. This is believed to be the first time the program has ever accomplished that feat.

There is still more history to be made this week.

With 36 wins on the season, WVU has a chance to tie the program record for most wins (40) in a single season. That mark was set in 1994. This year’s group of Mountaineers also has a chance to capture the most victories in one year by a Mazey-led squad. The 2019 NCAA Regional team won a total of 38, including the postseason.

West Virginia can also move another step closer to winning its first Big 12 regular season title this weekend. The Mountaineers entered this week with a two-game lead over second-place Oklahoma State and Kansas State, and a 2.5-game lead over Texas. WVU hosts Texas Tech in its final home game of the regular season.