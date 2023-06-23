MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A second Mountaineer intends to enter the transfer portal in the wake of Bob Huggins’ resignation last week.

ESPN reported Friday that former Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa will enter the transfer portal. He will join forward Tre Mitchell in the portal.

According to a WVU source, Kriisa was still completing the necessary paperwork to enter the transfer portal as of Friday afternoon, and his name had not yet officially been added to the portal.

Last year, he led the Pac-12 in assists in an effort that helped the Wildcats win the conference title. He also shot 37 percent from behind the three-point line.

Kriisa, a native of Estonia, will be entering his senior season wherever he plays this year.

Players who explore the transfer portal have the option to return to their team, if desired. After Huggins’ resignation Saturday, a 30-day transfer window opened for all players on the WVU roster.

The university’s search for its next head men’s basketball coach is ongoing.