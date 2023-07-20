MORGANTOWN, W.Va. After previously committing to Rick Pitino and St. John’s following his departure from Iona, forward Quinn Slazinski pledged to join WVU on Thursday.

On3 Sports’ Joe Tipton reported Thursday that Slazinski was flipping to the Mountaineers, and Slazinski confirmed and reposted the report Thursday afternoon.

A native of Houston, Texas, he reached four-star status at basketball-focused Huntington prep Academy in Huntington, West Virginia.

The 6-foot-9-inch, 215-pound wing spent two years at Louisville before transferring to Iona for his junior and senior seasons. Now a graduate transfer, he has one more year of remaining eligibility.

At Iona, he averaged 11.3 points (up from 8.3 as a junior) and 5.7 rebounds per game during his senior season. He recorded 20 points in a November game at Hofstra last season.

He committed to St. John’s in April after entering the portal following the 2022-23 season.