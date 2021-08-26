Report: Huggins, WVU agree to extension

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bob Huggins will remain the head coach of WVU men’s basketball for the foreseeable future.

According to a report from 247 Sports, Huggins has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with WVU. According to that report, the contract will keep Huggins in his current position until he retires.

A previous agreement between WVU and Huggins was set to expire in July.

Huggins won his 900th career game when the Mountaineers defeated Morehead State in the NCAA Tournament. He ranks sixth all-time in Division I men’s basketball victories, ranking third among active Division I coaches. He could pass Bobby Knight (902 wins) and the recently retired Roy Williams (903 wins) this season.

Huggins led the Mountaineers to the Final Four in 2010 and has reached the Sweet 16 five times with his alma mater.

The 2021-22 campaign will mark Huggins’ 40th as a head coach.