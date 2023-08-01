The San Diego Padres are trading former WVU pitcher Jackson Wolf and two other players to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for Rich Hill and Ji Man Choi, according to Jon Heyman from the NY Post.

Wolf was selected by the Padres in the fourth round of the 2021 MLB Draft. Last month, he became the third former Mountaineer to get a win in the majors this season when the Padres called him up for his major-league debut. He allowed three earned runs in five innings of work.

He joined the short list that includes Alek Manoah (Blue Jays) and Michael Grove (Dodgers).

Immediately following his start, the Padres optioned Wolf back down to the Double-A San Antonio Missions.

Across 18 starts for the Missions, Wolf holds an 8-9 record with a 4.08 ERA. In 88.1 innings pitched this season, he has fanned 105 batters and allowed just 22 walks. His best outing of the year came on July 7 when he struck out a career-high 11 in 7.0 innings pitched.

In 2021, Wolf was an All-Big 12 Second-Team selection and All-Tournament Team honoree at WVU after tossing a complete-game gem vs. Texas to lift the Mountaineers to a win in the Big 12 tournament. Wolf also ranked third among Big 12 pitchers in strikeouts with 104 punch-outs that season.

Alfonso Rivas and Estuar Suero are the other two players included in the deal.

Wolf will join former WVU teammate Carlson Reed in the Pittsburgh organization. The two previously played together in 2021.