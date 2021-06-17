Report: McBride holds pre-draft workout with Celtics

Miles “Deuce” McBride reportedly has an audience with the Boston Celtics ahead of the NBA Combine.

Chris Grenham, a Celtics beat reporter for Forbes, reported that McBride, along with a handful of other top prospects, are set to meet with the franchise on Thursday for a pre-draft workout.

The Celtics are hosting a noteworthy group of prospects for today’s pre-draft workout, per sources:



Sharife Cooper, Auburn

Jordan Hall, Texas A&M

Miles McBride, West Virginia

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

Nah’Shon Hyland, VCU

Balsa Koprivica, Florida State — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) June 17, 2021

There is a clear West Virginia connection in this move. Former star WVU guard Joe Mazzulla currently sits on the Celtics’ bench as an assistant coach, and was recently interviewed for the team’s head coaching vacancy after Brad Stevens moved to the front office as director of basketball operations.

McBride, 20, is one of 69 prospects invited to the 2021 NBA Combine, which tips off on June 21 and runs through June 27 in Chicago. His draft stock has been steadily rising since the conclusion of the 2020-21 season, going from a fringe second round prospect to a likely first rounder.

Currently, ESPN rates McBride as the No. 36 prospect in this year’s draft.

McBride is one of three Mountaineers still in the NBA Draft pool. Sean McNeil announced his intention to test the NBA waters shortly before McBride, maintaining his eligibility to return to the program. Derek Culver is also in the running, however he will not return to West Virginia as he signed with an agency that was not approved by the NCAA.