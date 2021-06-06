Report: McBride receives NBA Draft Combine invite

WVU men’s basketball guard Miles McBride has reportedly received an invitation to the NBA Draft Combine.

Jon Chepkevich of Rookie Scale tweeted Sunday night that McBride had received an invite. The player later retweeted that post.

Miles “Deuce” McBride (@WVUhoops) has received an NBA Draft Combine invitation, he tells me.



Tough, hard-nosed combo guard w/ an elite pull-up jumper that consistently makes winning plays on both ends.



The NBA Draft Combine takes place June 21-27 in Chicago. — Jon Chepkevich (@JonChep) June 6, 2021

McBride led WVU in scoring during the 2020-21 campaign, averaging 15.9 points per game. He also led the team in assists with 140 and steals with 55. The Cincinnati native earned All-Big 12 honors.

McBride announced his intentions to pursue the draft April 2. Recently, multiple mock drafts have projected that McBride could be a late first round or early second round pick.

The combine begins June 21 in Chicago, while the 2021 NBA Draft is set for July 29. As an early entrant into the draft, McBride could participate in the combine and then choose to withdraw from the draft and return to WVU. The deadline to withdraw is July 19.