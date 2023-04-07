Bob Huggins looking frustrated during game against Kansas (Photo: Jamie Green/Gold and Blue Nation)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU men’s hoops will reportedly host Radford and Toledo for holiday showdowns at the WVU Coliseum on Dec. 20 and Dec. 23.

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports first reported the matchups on Twitter this week.

Radford will enter the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday, Dec. 20. Former WVU guard and current head coach of the Highlanders, Darris Nichols, will face the Mountaineers for the second time since 2021. WVU took the first meeting back in 2021 by a final score of 67-51.

On Saturday, Dec. 23rd, WVU will host Toledo for their first meeting in over eight decades.

The last meeting between the two schools took place in March of 1942. WVU took the win over Toledo, 51-39. The previous year, Toledo defeated West Virginia 43-35 in Ohio.

The Rockets are coming off a 27-8 overall season. Toledo also made an NIT appearance.

Earlier this week, dates and matchups for the 2023 Big East-Big 12 Battle were announced. Bob Huggins and the Mountaineers will entertain Rick Pitino and St. John’s on Dec. 1.

WVU finished its season 19-15 overall and 7-11 in conference play. The Mountaineers qualified for the NCAA Tournament and fell to Maryland in the first round.