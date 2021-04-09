Report: WVU men’s basketball to participate in 2021 Charleston Classic

West Virginia’s 2021-22 schedule for men’s basketball is already starting to come together as the Mountaineers will participate in the Charleston Classic, according to CBS Sports’s Jon Rothstein.

Sources: The field for the 2021 Charleston Classic has been finalized.



West Virginia

Ole Miss

Clemson

Marquette

St. Bonaventure

Temple

Boise State

Elon — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 9, 2021

The field includes three teams that qualified for this year’s NCAA Tournament (West Virginia, Clemson and St. Bonaventure), along with Ole Miss, Marquette, Temple, Boise State and Elon. The Mountaineers would be making their first appearance at the event.

The Charleston Classic was first played in 2008 and is held at TD Arena, the home of the College of Charleston. Florida is the most recent champions, defeating Xavier in the 2020 finals, 70-65.

West Virginia has had considerable success in their early season tournaments as of late. Over the last two seasons, WVU has participated in the Cancun Challenge and the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic, taking home the championship in both.

This is Rothstein’s second report of WVU’s 2021-22 schedule. On Thursday, he reported that West Virginia will host Kent State on Dec. 12. If confirmed, this would be the third time in history that the Golden Flashes have squared off with the Mountaineers — the all-time series is set at 1-1, with KSU taking the last meeting in Morgantown in 2012.