Will Grier could be looking for a new NFL home.

The former star Mountaineer quarterback was reportedly part of the Dallas Cowboys’ most recent round of cuts, which also included fellow quarterback Cooper Rush, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer. Grier will go through waivers, which means he could get picked up by another team or added to the Cowboys’ practice squad.

Grier, who enters his fourth season in the NFL, played in two preseason games for Dallas, totaling 186 yards and two touchdowns. He received plenty of praise throughout training camp from his coaches but was hampered by a groin injury.

The Cowboys originally added Grier in September 2021, shortly after he was waived by Carolina, which drafted him in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He made two starts for the Panthers as a rookie, his only two appearances in an NFL game.

Grier started two seasons for WVU and led the Mountaineers to a 15-7 record as a starter. He is WVU’s third-leading passer with 7,354 yards in his career, adding 71 touchdowns, the second-most in program history.