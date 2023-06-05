MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – With the 2023 season already over, players are looking to the future. For West Virginia pitcher Ben Hampton, it appears that the future of his baseball career will not take place in Morgantown.

Kendall Rogers of D1 Baseball announced in a Tweet Monday that Hampton entered the transfer portal.

Hampton started 41 games for WVU over a three-year span. His career blossomed as a redshirt freshman in 2022, earning a spot on the All-Big 12 Freshman team, and an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention. He was WVU’s Friday starter as a freshman.

In 2023, he earned a First-Team All-Big 12 nod with a 5-3 record and a 4.45 ERA, which was ninth-best in the conference among qualified Big 12 pitchers.

He was one of five pitchers in the Big 12 to make 16 starts this year. His 88 innings on the mound was a career-high.

He finishes his WVU career with a 17-11 record and a 4.62 ERA in 222 innings pitched.

In his 2022 summer with the Chatham Anglers, he led the Cape Cod Baseball League in innings pitched (42.2) and strikeouts (49).

Hampton is the second WVU player to enter the portal in the last week. Michael Kilker announced he was entering the portal Tuesday after throwing one inning all season.