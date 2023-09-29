MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University rowing team will open its 2023 fall season, playing host to an exhibition against Duquesne, on Saturday, Sept. 30, with crews from both teams launching from the WVU Boathouse 45 to 60 minutes prior to the 9 a.m. start.

The WVU Athletics Marketing staff will be set up at the Edith Barill Riverfront Park with a giveaway for the first 100 fans in attendance.

At this time, WVU and Duquesne will hit the water and boat 8+s only, the Mountaineers with three 8+s and the Dukes with four.

The scrimmage will consist of three-minute races at controlled stroke rates, racing back and forth past the park.

For each race there will be an A Flight of two crews each from WVU and Duquesne, followed by a B Flight of one crew from WVU and two crews from Duquesne.

This scrimmage format will allow each team to make multiple lineup changes among their crews.

2023 Fall Schedule

Sept. 30 (Saturday) – WVU vs. Duquesne, Star City, W.Va. (Edith Barill Riverfront Park)

Oct. 28 (Sat.) – Head of the Schuylkill Regatta, Philadelphia, Pa. (Schuylkill River)

Nov. 4 (Sat.) – at Head of the Occoquan, Fairfax Station, Va. (Sandy Run Regional Park)