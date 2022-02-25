The squeeze is considered one of the riskiest plays in baseball, but that apparently doesn’t scare WVU coach Randy Mazey.

Center fielder Victor Scott took the plate during a tie game in the top of the ninth inning at Charlotte on Friday, knowing fellow speedster Austin Davis was standing at third base. Instead of swinging for the fences, Scott bunted, bringing Davis home for the game-winning score as he reached first base.

WVU took the win 5-4 to take its fourth victory in its first five games, marking its best start in over a decade.

That squeeze simply completed a comeback for the Mountaineers, however. The result was in jeopardy from the fifth inning on as Charlotte right fielder hit a three-run shot in the third inning to put the 49ers ahead by three runs.

West Virginia fought its way back in the final three innings, getting one run from Evan Smith on a sacrifice fly in the seventh, then a 2-RBI single from Ben Abernathy in the eighth.

In total, WVU recorded nine hits in 36 at-bats.

WVU designated hitter McGwire Holbrook continued his strong start to the campaign with a 3-for-3 day at the plate. He also opened the scoring in the first inning, hitting an RBI double to left field before he was pinched on the base path for Ben Abernathy in the sixth.

Davis and Scott also came up clutch for WVU on defense. Davis laid out in the first inning to keep Charlotte scoreless with a diving catch, then in the eighth inning, Scott saved the game by robbing a home run at the fence.

Jacob Watters (1-1, 3.60 ERA) got his first win of the season for the Mountaineers, closing out the last two innings, allowing one hit and striking out two batters. Colby Bruce (0-1, 6.48 ERA) got the loss for Charlotte.

Both teams heavily relied on their bullpens, combining to trot 11 hurlers to the mound throughout the game.

Carlson Reed struggled in his second start of the season for West Virginia, throwing 82 pitches in 4.0 innings. He also allowed three earned runs, while striking out five batters.

Spencer Giesting earned a quality start for Charlotte, holding the Mountaineers to two earned runs in 6.0 innings with five hits and five strikeouts.

Game two between Charlotte and West Virginia is set for 3 p.m. ET on CUSA.tv.