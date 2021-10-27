Sean Mahone selected as finalist for William Campbell Trophy

WVU football safety Sean Mahone has been selected as one of 13 finalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy, the National Football Foundation announced on Wednesday.

Mahone and the 12 other finalists set themselves apart from a list of 176 finalists, and receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as part of the 2021 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class. They will travel to Las Vegas on Dec. 7 for the 63rd NFF Annual Awards Dinner, where the NFF will name the winner of the Campbell Trophy. The scholarship for the winner will be increased to $25,000.

The Campbell Trophy is awarded annually to an individual who demonstrated the “absolute best in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.”

In his sixth season at West Virginia, Mahone is second on the team with 49 total tackles, while adding an interception and a critical forced fumble that helped seal a victory against TCU. Off the field, he is a WVU Team Accountability Leader, setting an example for his teammates academically, nutritionally and in the community.

In the classroom, Mahone graduated magna cum laude in 2020 with a degree in management information systems, then completed his MBA in May 2021 with a 3.7 GPA.

You can catch a full exclusive interview with Mahone on this week’s episode of The Neal Brown Show.