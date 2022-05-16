Former West Virginia defensive back will be looking to catch on with a new NFL team

Former West Virginia safety Sean Mahone has been waived by the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to a release by the team on Monday.

Mahone was added by Jacksonville as an undrafted free agent on April 30, shortly after the conclusion of this year’s NFL Draft.

The defensive back played five seasons with West Virginia and graduated as the program’s all-time leader in career games played with 55. Over that time he collected 225 total tackles, hauled in four interceptions, defended 12 passes, and forced a pair of fumbles.

The native of Liberty Township, Ohio also made an impact off the field, finishing as a finalist for the Campbell Trophy (also known as the “Heisman of academics.”).

Mahone could be brought back by the Jaguars, or has the chance to sign with any of the other teams in the NFL.