Harler and McNeil played together at WVU during the 2019-2020 season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A pair of teammates from WVU’s 2019-2020 basketball season will reunite on TBT’s Best Virginia at the end of this month.

Best Virginia’s official roster was recently updated to include former Mountaineer guards Sean McNeil and Chase Harler.

McNeil was the second-leading scorer for WVU during the 2021-2022 season, averaging 12.2 points per game. His scoring average was as high as 14.8 points per game during the early stages of conference play.

He was a 41.4 percent shooter from the floor, and shot 36.8 percent from three-point range in his final season at WVU. The senior finished his WVU career with exactly 900 points in a Mountaineer uniform over the course of three seasons.

He finished his collegiate career this winter at Ohio State where he averaged 9.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

Harler’s best season at WVU came in 2018-2019 when he made 16 starts, averaging 5.4 points and 1.2 rebounds per game. Since graduating from WVU, he has made professional stops in Lithuania, Sweden and Hungary.

In 2020-2021, he averaged 15 points per game in his first pro season in Lithuania. For comparison, the Moundsville native averaged 4.4 points per game during his senior season at WVU.

His shooting percentage during his first pro season was also better than any individual season at WVU. He shot 45 percent from the floor and 39 percent from beyond the arc.

He averaged 10.5 points per game while playing in Sweden last year, and now he was most recently affiliated with PVSK Veolia in Hungary. This will be his second stint with Best Virginia after playing in TBT in 2021.

Wheeling’s WesBanco Arena will serve as the host site of the 2023 TBT West Virginia regional from July 25-30. Best Virginia, the team led by WVU men’s basketball alumni, will serve as the region’s host.

TBT is a $1 million winner-take-all basketball competition. Previously, Best Virginia has hosted a regional in Charleston for the past two summers. Last year, Best Virginia made its best TBT run by winning the West Virginia regional and advancing to the quarterfinals.

Best Virginia will face off against Dubois Dream – a minor league and youth basketball organization based out of DuBois, Pennsylvania – in the first round.