MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Eight games into the regular season, a trend is beginning to form for the WVU men’s basketball team (3-5).

The Mountaineers are becoming a first-half team.

West Virginia is outscoring its opponents by 21 points in the first half. However, WVU is being outscored by 41 points after halftime.

“That’s pretty indicative of what we’ve got going on with our roster, trying to manage everything,” interim head coach Josh Eilert said earlier this week.

Eilert’s team has entered the locker room at halftime trailing on the scoreboard three times this year.

The first time was in the season opener against Missouri State. WVU turned a six-point halftime deficit into an eight-point victory by outscoring the Bears by 14 in the second half. The second instance was the neutral-site game against No. 24 Virginia. West Virginia trailed by three at the half and was ultimately defeated by two. The third was Wednesday night in the Backyard Brawl, a one-point halftime deficit that ballooned to as much as 20 points in the second half.

West Virginia is 2-2 when leading at halftime, but just 1-3 when tied or trailing at the intermission.

While the first half sets the table, it’s the second half that has decided the outcome of virtually every game WVU has played thus far.

West Virginia has been outscored in the second half five times this year, including in four of the last five contests. The Mountaineers have escaped with a victory in only one of those games, a four-point win over Bellarmine. Three times this year, they have been outscored by at least nine points in the second half, including a -23 point differential after halftime in the loss to SMU on Nov. 20.

“If we could play a 20-minute game, I’d sign up for that right now,” Eilert said.

Wednesday night’s Backyard Brawl was the latest example of what has happened this year. The Mountaineers were competitive for the duration of the opening 20 minutes, but ran out of gas in the final 20. Aside from Blake Hinson hitting a Pitt-record nine 3-pointers, West Virginia couldn’t create turnovers and got virtually no scoring production from its bench.

Unfortunately for Eilert and company, the Brawl was not an exception to what has happened this year in terms of first- and second-half scoring numbers.

Only three times this year has WVU scored more points in the second half than in the first. Meanwhile, three other games have resulted in the Mountaineers scoring at least 10 fewer points after halftime than before.

WVU is averaging 1.75 more points per game in the first half than the second. Their opponents, meanwhile, are scoring 6.25 points per game more in the second half than they did in the first.