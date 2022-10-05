Two mini-packages and nonconference single game tickets for WVU men’s basketball home games will go on sale Thursday, Oct. 6, at 9 a.m.



Fans are encouraged to utilize the “Pick Your Own Seat” map on WVUGAME.com.



The Gold mini-package will include the Kansas, Texas, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State games, for just $99 or $120, depending on seat location. The Blue mini-package features the Baylor, Auburn, Iowa State, Texas Tech and Kansas State games, and is priced at either $125 or $150, depending on seat location.



Tickets for nonconference matchups with Morehead State, Navy and Stony Brook are priced as low as $10 each, courtesy of United Bank. The Penn, UAB and Buffalo matchups are priced at $20, while the home opener vs. Mount St. Mary’s on Nov. 7 is available for just $20 and $15, depending on seat location.



The UAB game on Dec. 10 and the Buffalo game on Dec. 18 are Coca-Cola Family Days. Fans can purchase a Coca-Cola Family Day pack of four tickets and a $25 concessions voucher for just $65.



West Virginia faces Bowling Green in a charity exhibition on Friday, Oct. 28, benefiting the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Research Endowment Fund, at the WVU Coliseum. Tickets for that matchup are $15 or $10, depending on seat location.



To order tickets, fans can visit WVUGAME.com, call 1-800-WVU GAME or visit the Mountaineer Ticket Office in the Coliseum.



To guarantee a seat for every home game, fans are encouraged to purchase season tickets through the Mountaineer Ticket Office.



If available, single game information for Big 12 games as well as the Auburn game will be announced at a later date.