MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University baseball coach Randy Mazey has announced the addition of seven student-athletes joining the program for the 2023 season.

The group features five transfers, as well as two freshmen to complete the 2022 signing class. Joining the Mountaineers are Keegan Allen (Rogers, Arkansas), Bryce Amos (Shadyside, Ohio), Nick Barone (Montoursville, Pennsylvania), Caleb McNeely (Versailles, Kentucky), Grant Siegel (Fort Lauderdale, Florida), Blaine Traxel (Burbank, California) and Landon Wallace (Roseville, California).

Keegan Allen | RHP | Rogers, Ark. | Oklahoma

Allen arrives to WVU after one season at Oklahoma, where he appeared in nine games on the mound for the National Runner-Up Sooners. He finished with a 9.00 ERA in seven innings of work, striking out eight with five walks. Prior to that, Allen was ranked the No. 2 overall prospect and No. 1 right-handed pitcher in Arkansas, as well as the No. 84 right-hander in the nation by Perfect Game. He was named to multiple all-state teams at Bentonville High and registered a 1.74 ERA and .408 batting average as a senior. Allen has three seasons of eligibility remaining and is majoring in health informatics and information management.

Bryce Amos | RHP | Shadyside, Ohio | Shadyside HS

Amos attended Shadyside High, where he played for coach Shawn Selmon. He threw three consecutive no-hitters at one point during his senior campaign while helping the Tigers to a sectional championship. Amos was an all-district selection in 2022, as well as the captain of the All-Times Leader squad. He also played in the OVAC All-Star Game for Team Ohio. Overall, he was graded as the No. 29 overall prospect in Ohio, as well as the No. 9 right-handed pitcher by Perfect Game. Away from the diamond, Amos also played basketball at Shadyside. He plans to major in sport management.

Nick Barone | 1B | Montoursville, Pa. | Loyalsock Township HS

Barone played at Loyalsock Township High for coach Zac Martin. An All-Sun Gazette First Team selection, he led his squad to a district championship and state tournament appearance as a junior. In all, he hit .313 with three home runs, six doubles, two triples, 25 RBI, and 22 stolen bases that season. A four-year starter for the Lancers, he hit nearly .500 as a freshman. According to Perfect Game, Barone is the No. 34 overall prospect from Pennsylvania, as well as the No. 1 first baseman. Additionally, Prep Baseball Report PA listed him as a top 10 corner infielder in the class of 2022. Barone plans to major in finance at WVU.

Caleb McNeely | INF | Versailles, Ky. | Walters State C.C.

McNeely arrives to Morgantown after playing at Walters State Community College from 2019-22. Last season, he hit .390 with 25 home runs and 78 RBI in 67 games, earning TCCAA Player of the Year honors. He also scored 96 runs and stole 23 bases, helping the Senators to a 60-7 mark and an appearance in the 2022 NJCAA Baseball World Series. The NJCAA All-American also hit .364 in 2021, and .368 in 2020, while totaling 49 homers and 180 RBI in three seasons. Prior to that, he attended Woodford County High. McNeely has two seasons of eligibility remaining and is enrolled in integrated studies.

Grant Siegel | RHP | Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Tulane

Siegel joins the program after one season at Tulane, where he went 7-1 with a 3.02 ERA for the Green Wave. He appeared in 14 games, including nine starts, and fired 53 strikeouts with just 13 walks in 59.2 innings of work. He appeared on the American Athletic Conference Honor Roll twice and was named to the All-AAC Second Team at the end of the campaign. Siegel attended University School, where he was a four-year letterman, owned a 1.40 career ERA, and played in the FACA All-State and HSBN All-Star Games. Siegel has three years of eligibility remaining and is majoring in health and well-being.

Blaine Traxel | RHP | Burbank, Calif. | Cal State Northridge

Traxel becomes a Mountaineer after four seasons at Cal State Northridge. Last spring, he finished 7-4 with a 3.00 ERA in 105 innings, earning All-Big West honors. In all, he tallied 86 strikeouts with 23 walks in 19 appearances, including 14 starts. Traxel has tossed 270.1 career innings, and holds a 15-9 career mark with a 3.43 ERA. He also has seven career saves, including three in 2021, where he finished 5-1 with a 3.79 ERA during another all-conference campaign. He leaves the Matadors ranked in the program’s top 10 in strikeouts (214) and games pitched (75). Prior to that, he was an all-league performer at Bishop Alemany High. Traxel graduated with a bachelor’s degree from CSUN and is enrolled in WVU’s sport coaching master’s program. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

Landon Wallace | OF | Roseville, Calif. | Nevada

Wallace arrives at WVU after two seasons at Nevada. In 2022, he hit .313 with five home runs, eight doubles, a triple and 34 RBI in 50 games for the Wolfpack. From April 9 to May 13, Wallace hit safely in 16 of 18 contests. He also co-led the Mountain West Conference with 16 hit-by-pitches. As a freshman in 2021, Wallace hit .363 with a homer and 18 RBI in 28 games. In high school, Wallace became the all-time record holder in career batting average at Roseville High (.463). He also won the 2019 Perfect Game WWBA National Championship at the club level. Wallace has two seasons of eligibility remaining and is majoring in general business.