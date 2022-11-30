Fourteen members of the West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams are set to compete at USA Swimming’s 2022 Toyota U.S. Open Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina, from Nov. 30 – Dec. 3.

Action at the Greensboro Aquatic Center is set to begin on Wednesday, with prelims tabbed for 9 a.m. ET and finals scheduled for 6 p.m.

Results from each evening’s finals session will be available at USASwimming.org. The event will be broadcast on NBC Networks.

Seniors Conrad Molinaro, David Snider and Roberts Zemturis, juniors Justin Heimes, William Mullen, Joe Schaefer and Roanoke Shirk, sophomores Zhenya Ingram, Reilly Keaney, Conner McBeth and Braden Osborn and freshman Adam McDonald will represent the men’s team at the event.

On the women’s side, senior Jacqueline McCutchan and freshman Mia Cheatwood also will be in attendance.

In addition to those competing in Greensboro, freshman Ada Szwabinska is representing the Mountaineers at the 2022 Polish Nationals from Nov. 30 – Dec. 4. She began competition with a ninth-place finish in the 50-meter freestyle on Wednesday, posting a time of 25.96 (SCM). Szwabinska will compete in the 100 free on Dec. 3, before wrapping up competition in the 50-meter breaststroke on Dec. 4.

Last time out, West Virginia welcomed eight swimming programs and seven additional diving programs to Morgantown, from Nov. 17-19, for the WVU Invitational at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park. The Mountaineers won both the men’s and women’s competitions, with the men claiming a 2147-1323.5 victory, alongside the women’s 1805-1411.5 win. The mid-season invite was highlighted by Cheatwood’s record-breaking performance in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:00.56.