On April 5, Mark Kellogg was introduced as the seventh head coach of WVU women’s basketball.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — One week after Mark Kellogg was introduced as West Virginia’s seventh women’s basketball coach in the program’s history, one of his former players announced she is following him to Morgantown.

Zya Nugent played three seasons for Kellogg at Stephen F. Austin from 2019 through 2022.

“When I made the decision to play for Mark Kellogg out of high school I knew it was the right one to make but I did not know all the success that was to come,” Nugent tweeted along with the announcement of her commitment to WVU. “I am super excited to be in the position I am in and continue playing for Coach Kellogg at West Virginia University.”

Nugent would have played for Kellogg again in the 2022-23 season. However, a season-ending injury suffered during the offseason didn’t allow her to play. Nugent suffered tears to her LCL, MCL, ACL, and lateral meniscus.

So, instead of playing, she turned into a quasi-player-coach.

Nugent averaged a career-best 12.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per game as a junior during the 2021-22 campaign. The year before that, she averaged 12.3 points per game as a sophomore.

Nugent is a career 42.2 percent shooter from the floor. The guard stands at 5-foot-7 and hails from Denison, Texas.