Sherman to pursue NBA Draft, could still return next season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Another WVU men’s basketball player intends to pursue the 2021 NBA Draft.

Senior guard Taz Sherman announced his intentions Sunday on social media:

Sherman, a junior college transfer who has played two seasons at WVU, is in a unique situation. Although he recently completed his senior campaign, he could still opt return to WVU by taking advantage of the free year of eligibility offered to Division I athletes as a response to the coronavirus pandemic.

On the most recent edition of The Bob Huggins Show, the head coach predicted that Sherman would seek a draft evaluation, as it makes sense for his basketball career. But, Huggins added that WVU will welcome the sharpshooter back, should he desire another season in gold and blue.

“I think Taz wants to get some tryouts and see what he needs to work on, and see what future he can have professionally,” Huggins said.

Sherman finished the 2020-21 season as West Virginia’s third-best scorer, averaging 13.4 points per game. He also shot just under 36 percent from 3-point range.

Last week, fellow Mountaineer and junior college transfer Sean McNeil also announced intentions to pursue the NBA Draft.