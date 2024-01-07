MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Former West Virginia center and WVU Sports Hall of Famer Warren Baker calls him “The Visionary.” That’s the nickname he has given current Mountaineer point guard Kerr Kriisa.

Kriisa came to West Virginia as only the second player this century to lead the Pac-12 in assists in back-to-back seasons. Through five games played, he is averaging 5.8 assists per game, which would place Kriisa fifth in the Big 12 Conference if he qualified for statistical leadership.

No. 3 Houston held Kriisa, and practically every West Virginia player, in check on Saturday. As the Cougars routed the Mountaineers, Kriisa was held to seven points and just one assist. It’s the first time in his brief WVU career that he was limited to fewer than five assists in a game.

“Kerr’s a pretty good point guard, but they knew they were going to have to get the ball out of his hands. We talk about hockey assists in basketball, and trying to get that one more pass,” Mountaineer interim head coach Josh Eilert said. “Kerr turned it over several times, but we got it out of there for the most part, but we weren’t making that next pass.”

Kriisa is well suited to play the role of floor general. Baker noted the guard’s impressive vision during his weekly appearance on Mountaineer GameDay this weekend. The idea of Kerr not only directly leading his teammates to baskets but also indirectly setting up points for WVU isn’t one just held by the Mountaineer coaching staff.

“Kerr sees people and knows where they’re supposed to be, and he will set it up,” said Baker. “Even if he doesn’t make the pass into those guys, he can set it up to where the next pass after that would be the one that would get the ball in the right position.”

As Eilert noted, Houston’s defense keyed in on Kriisa. He was forced to get the ball to other scoring options quickly. But, as the interim head coach also pointed out, when that happened early in the game, West Virginia’s shots weren’t falling despite getting some decent looks.

WVU missed nine of its opening 11 shots from the floor. When Kriisa made his team’s third 3-pointer in four consecutive tries with 9:04 remaining in the first half, the Mountaineers were already down by double digits. West Virginia proceeded to miss 13 of 16 shot attempts the remainder of the first half, and went into the locker room at halftime trailing by 26 points.

“So, when we’re not rewarding ourselves for those good looks, then the ball starts sticking, and we start creating off the bounce, and Houston is not a team you can create off the bounce [against] whatsoever,” said Eilert. “So, you got to create an advantage with the passing game against Houston, and we didn’t do that.”

WVU’s shooting woes continued to start the second half, as the Mountaineers missed 9 of 10 shots coming out of the intermission. In all, over a 15 1/2 minute stretch of game time between the first and second halves, WVU missed 22 of 26 attempts from the floor.

By making 9 of 15 shot attempts to end the game, West Virginia avoided a truly disastrous shooting performance. The Mountaineers ended the contest by shooting 32.1 percent — the second-worst mark of the season. They also shot just 17.4 percent from three-point land — also the second-worst performance of the year. WVU’s 10 total assists are tied for the third-lowest output of the year.

Forward Josiah Harris led West Virginia with three assists. Guards Noah Farrakhan and Kobe Johnson each had two. With shots not falling for much of the game, assists were few and far between, which often is the case when two stats go hand in hand the way they do.