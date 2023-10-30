The Big 12 announced kick times for Week 11 games, and a six-day window was designated for WVU’s road test at Oklahoma Nov. 11 in Norman.

Last year, WVU defeated Oklahoma for the first time since 2007 in a 23-20 game in Morgantown, but Oklahoma leads the all-time series 11-3.

This week, WVU will welcome BYU to Morgantown for the first time as Big 12 foes. The only other matchup between the two teams came at a neutral site in 2016. WVU won 35-32 at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.