It came down to the final play and the final game of the 2022 regular season. “It” was Geno Smith, Bruce Irvin, and the Seattle Seahawks’ hopes of making the playoffs.

Because of Seattle’s overtime win over the LA Rams Sunday afternoon, Sunday night’s NFL regular-season finale between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers had the postseason implications that many predicted it would have.

A win by the Packers would send the cheese heads to the playoffs. A win by visiting Detroit would eliminate Green Bay, and send Seattle to the postseason.

The latter is what happened. Seattle is headed to the postseason as the seventh and final seed in the NFC. Seattle will face division rival and No. 2 seeded San Francisco in the Wild Card Round.

The game will be played at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 14. It will be televised on Fox.

It will be Smith’s first-ever trip to the postseason as a starting quarterback. For Irvin, he’s back in the postseason for the first time since the 2020 season, which was his last with the Seahawks.

Smith and the Seahawks needed overtime to even keep their playoff hopes alive on Sunday. Smith was limited to just one touchdown and two interceptions, but rose to the challenge in the fourth quarter and overtime to secure a ninth victory on the year for the Seahawks.

Smith threw for a total of 213 yards. Irvin, in his third stint with Seattle, came up with 1.5 sacks and a tackle for loss. The former WVU quarterback entered the Seahawks record books in the fourth quarter, as he became the record holder of the most passing yards in a single-season (4,282) in franchise history.

Smith has thrown a career-high 30 touchdowns this season, in addition to setting career-highs in passing yards and completion percentage. Irvin, who didn’t play his first game with Seattle this year until Week 7, appeared in 10 games this season. He finished the regular season with 28 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, and five tackles for loss.