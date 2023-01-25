The 2023 season may be over for the Seahawks but the year of Geno continues.

In his first season as a starter since 2014, Geno Smith took Seattle to the playoffs, set multiple franchise records, led the NFL in completion percentage, earned NFC Offensive Player of the Month honors and his first Pro Bowl Selection.

All of those accomplishments have led to the former Mountaineers being named one of three finalists for the Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year honor. He’s up against a pair of running backs for the award: New York’s Saquon Barkley and San Francisco’s Christian McCaffrey.

Smith completed 399 of his 572 passing attempts for 4,282 yards. His 30 touchdowns were the fourth most in the league this season while his 100.9 passer rating was fifth. He rushed for an additional 366 yards and one score.

The WVU Sports Hall of Famer is an unrestricted free agent but did hint at a return to Seattle, saying that’s where he would like to finish his career.

The 12th annual NFL Honors ceremony will take place on Thursday, February 9. It will be televised on NBC at 9 p.m. ET.