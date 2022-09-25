For the second week in a row, a West Virginia football player needs Mountaineer Nation’s vote.

Last week, it was Reese Smith, who’s impressive catch was one of the top plays in the Big 12.

This week, true freshman Jacolby Spells is up for the honor.

Spells’ Pick-6 in the fourth quarter against Virginia Tech has been nominated to the Big 12’s Week 4 Smokin’ Play of the Week. He is up against a pair of plays from Kansas-based programs, and a game-winning field goal from Texas Tech.

Spells’ interception not only was the first interception of his young career, but also resulted in his first collegiate touchdown.

His interception proved to be the final score of the day, putting the final nail in the Hokies’ coffin, en route to WVU’s 33-10 victory to retain the Black Diamond Trophy.

Fans can vote for Spells’ highlight play on the Big 12 Conference’s Twitter poll. Voting closes Monday evening.