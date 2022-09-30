MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s soccer team’s game against South Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 1, has been moved to a 4 p.m. ET, kickoff.

The contest was originally scheduled for 7 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by visiting WVUGAME.com to avoid lines at the gate on game day. When purchasing online, tickets are $5 each and $3 for groups of 10 or more. All tickets are general admission.

At the Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium ticket window on Saturday, tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for youth and seniors and $3 for groups. The discounted online pricing will be available until kickoff.

Of note, WVU students are admitted for free with a valid WVU Student ID.

Fans who are unable to attend the match can follow along with live stats at WVUsports.com. Additionally, the match can be seen live on ESPN+.