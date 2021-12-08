Gold and Blue Nation
All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
December 25 2021 12:00 am

Steelers sign former Mountaineer Sunahara to practice squad

Gold and Blue Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A former Mountaineer is getting another shot at the NFL. 

Long snapper Rex Sunahara has signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad. The Steelers announced the move Wednesday:

Sunahara most recently enjoyed a stint with the Miami Dolphins.  He played his final game at WVU in 2019 and served as the team’s long snapper for three seasons. 

Another pro Mountaineer was involved in a transaction of sorts Wednesday. The Raiders placed linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski on injured reserve. 

Kwiatkoski has played in eight games this season for Las Vegas, logging 21 total tackles, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

WVU Football

More on the Mountaineers

More Gold and Blue Nation

Follow GBN on Twitter!

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS