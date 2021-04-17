Steeplechase performances lead WVU track and field

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University track and field team completed day one of action at the EKU Twilight, in Richmond Kentucky, at Tom Samuels Track. The team also competed at the Virginia Challenge, in Charlottesville, Virginia, at Lannigan Field, on Friday, April 16.

At the EKU Twilight, redshirt freshman Ceili McCabe made her steeplechase debut. Her performance broke the WVU outdoor program record with a first-place collegian showing (9:57.93) and a second-place finish overall. She surpassed former All-American Amy Cashin’s school record (9:58.75,) from the 2018 NCAA Finals, in Eugene, Oregon.

Junior Katherine Dowie also competed in the steeplechase, placing sixth overall with a time of 10:17.37. Dowie’s time ranks fifth in WVU outdoor history.



“This was a very special night for racing,” said Sean Cleary. “Ceili and Katherine took advantage of this opportunity with breakout performances in the steeplechase. Making her collegiate steeplechase debut, Ceili ended up breaking our school record with the national class mark of 9:57.93. Ceili has now given herself the option of running either the 1,500 or steeplechase at the NCAA Championships.

“Tonight’s performance demonstrates just how very bright her future is in this event. I am very proud of Katherine’s race. As with most collegiate runners, it has been two years since these kids have had the opportunity to race this event. We believe that this race puts Katherine in a good position to be selected for the NCAA Championships. Both Katherine and Ceili being sophomore and freshman eligible makes this an exciting event for our future.”

Overall, WVU competed in three events today. Starting with action at the Virginia Challenge, junior Peter-Gay McKenzie was the lone Mountaineer to compete. McKenzie saw action in the long jump competition, placing fifth with a distance of 6.14 meters.

To wrap up the day, WVU saw action in two events and had three Mountaineers participate in the EKU Twilight. Freshman Jo-Lauren Keane opened competition with a third-place showing in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:11.84.



WVU is back in action tomorrow, Saturday, April 17, when the team continues competition at three different locations. WVU opens the day at the RMU Invitational, where field events will begin at 10 a.m. ET and running events will start at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The Virginia Challenge will begin with both field and running events starting at 1 p.m. ET.

Moving along, the EKU Twilight field events will begin at 6:00 p.m. ET and running events will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET.

