Historical statistics for this story were researched by Nick Farrell, and provided by wvustats.com.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — With elite scorers like Jerry West, Hot Rod Hundley, and Da’Sean Butler, there is no shortage of 30-point games in WVU men’s basketball history.

Some of the greatest to ever don the Old Gold and Blue have eclipsed the 30-point plateau in a single game at least once, and a select few have done it many times.

For the second time in a week, Erik Stevenson set a new career high in points with 34 big ones Saturday in West Virginia’s dominant win over Oklahoma. Seven days prior, at home against Noumber 15 Auburn, the fifth-year senior guard tallied 31 points – all of them important – as the Mountaineers took down the Tigers.

By re-setting his career-high against the Sooners, Stevenson became the first Mountaineer player since Miles McBride to have multiple 30-point games in the same season. He’s also just the eighth WVU player to do that since the turn of the century, joining the likes of McBride, Butler, Joe Alexander, and Kevin Pittsnogle.

But Stevenson did something that none of those players ever did. Nor has any other Mountaineer in nearly 40 years: Score 30 or more points in back-to-back home games.

The great Greg Jones was the last West Virginia player to accomplish that feat. But Jones, owner of the sixth-most career points in program history, wasn’t just the last player to drop 30 in consecutive home games – he did it twice in one season.

He did it during a 1982-83 campaign in which he netted at least 30 points seven times, including thrice in February. Jones scored 32 points in WVU’s historic home win over No. 1 UNLV on Feb. 27. Then, a few days later on March 5, he tallied 30 in a home win over Saint Joseph’s.

Earlier that same season, Jones recorded 31 points in consecutive home games against Youngstown State and Marshall.

Only two other men can say they’ve scored 30 or more points in back-to-back home games inside the Coliseum. One is Lowes Moore. The other is Wil Robinson, who accomplished the feat a whopping five times en route to becoming the third most-prolific scorer in school history when he graduated.

Just Jones and Stevenson did it with the advantage of the three-point line.

In his two 30-point games, Stevenson has made 23 of 40 (57.5%) shot attempts and a combined 13 3-pointers.

Below is the full list of WVU men’s basketball players to have scored 30+ points in back-to-back home games

Erik Stevenson (’22-23)

Greg Jones (’82-83) x2

Lowes Moore (’78-79)

Wil Robinson (’71-72) x2

Wil Robinson (’70-71) x3

Rod “Hot Rod” Hundley (’56-57)

Rod “Hot Rod” Hundley (’55-56)

Mark Workman (’51-52) x2

Mark Workman (’50-51) x2