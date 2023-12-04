MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia football assistant coaches Blaine Stewart and Bilal Marshall have each been named to the American Football Coaches Association’s (AFCA) 35 Under 35 Class of 2024.

Both are offensive assistants for the Mountaineers. Marshall is in his first year as the program’s wide receivers coach, and was previously a GA with WVU. Stewart, the son of former head coach Bill Stewart, is also in his first year with the program and is in charge of the tight ends.

The AFCA’s 35 Under 35 program identifies future leaders in coaching. Stewart and Marshall are two of six coaches from the Big 12 named to this year’s class.

Marshall’s wide receiver group saw an influx of young talent this season. He is at least partially responsible for the development and growth of young wideouts like Rodney Gallagher III and Traylon Ray, as well as the development of players like Preston Fox.

Stewart, who spent the previous four years on the Pittsburgh Steelers coaching staff under Mike Tomlin, helped tight end Kole Taylor lead West Virginia in receptions this season. He also finished second on the team in receiving yards. Those two feats are something that had not been accomplished in the Neal Brown era at WVU.

Stewart, Marshall, and the Mountaineers finished the regular season with an 8-4 record. It’s the best season under Brown to date.

WVU will face North Carolina (8-4) in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Wednesday, Dec. 27. Click on the following links for Duke’s Mayo Bowl game information, and ticket information from West Virginia.