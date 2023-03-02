MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Dante Stills has made a massive step toward the National Football League.

The former Mountaineer defensive tackle performed at the NFL Combine on Thursday and was rated as one of the most athletic defensive tackles in this year’s draft pool. He is the first Mountaineer to participate in this year’s NFL Combine as wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton will take the field on March 4.

Stills earned an estimated Athleticism Score of 84 according to the NFL, which ranks him fourth among the defensive tackles in this year’s draft class. That mark is highlighted by a 40-yard dash time of 4.85, the third-best among DTs and the 13th-best among day-one performers.

The former Fairmont Senior Polar Bear earned a total score of 69, ranking him eighth in his position group.

That athletic showing could give Stills a boost in the eyes of NFL scouts, as he wants to demonstrate his ability to play all across the defensive line.

“I’m very versatile,” Stills said. “I want to show that I can play all across the board and really just put on a good show.”