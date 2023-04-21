Dante Stills celebrates with fans after WVU’s win over Oklahoma. (Photo by Nick Farrell.)

Former Mountaineers to serve as honorary coaches; other coaching roles announced

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Dante Stills and Bryce Ford-Wheaton will pause their NFL Draft preparations this weekend for one final sendoff at Milan Puskar Stadium.

The football program has announced via social media that Stills and Ford-Wheaton will serve as honorary alumni coaches during Saturday’s Gold-Blue Game. Stills is the program’s all-time leader in career tackles for loss, while Ford-Wheaton led the Mountaineers last season with 62 catches and seven receiving touchdowns.

Stills will serve as a co-head coach for the defensive team, which will be the Blue Team. Ford-Wheaton will act as the co-head coach of the offensive team, which will suit up as the Gold Team.

New wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall will also co-head coach the Gold Team, while Dontae Wright, WVU’s safeties coach, will co-head coach the Blue Team.

Offensive lineman Doug Nester will captain the Gold Team, while linebacker Lee Kpogba will captain the Blue Team.

The Gold-Blue Game will begin shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday. Fans can watch the game on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Before the game begins, tune in to a special edition of Mountaineer Gameday at noon.