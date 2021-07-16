Stills named Athlon Sports Preseason All-American

Oct 17, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Darius Stills (56) intercepts a pass and celebrate with defensive lineman Dante Stills (55) during the second quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Much they like did a year ago for Darius Stills, preseason honors are rolling in for his brother Dante Stills ahead of his senior season in Morgantown.

On Friday, Dante added another to his resume — Athlon Sports Preseason All-American. He was named to the magazine’s All-big 12 team in May and was WVU’s only representation on the conference’s preseason team.

As a junior, the defensive lineman led the Mountaineers in tackles for loss with 10.5, that also was good for No. 10 in the league. He finished with 35 total tackles, two sacks, a fumble recovery and a blocked kick.

Last season, Darius, a consensus All-American, finished with 25 tackles, 7.5 TFLs and 3.5 sacks. He was tabbed the Big 12’s Defensive Lineman of the Year. Dante knows what he has to do in 2021 if he wants to see a Stills brothers repeat for the prestigious award.

“I just got to go out there and play my game. That’s the main focus of mine right now, just being the most dominant player out there.. cause havoc really,” Stills said. “Then I hope I’ll get that award.”