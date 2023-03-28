Fairmont native Dante Stills had a heck of a college football career. He finished his time at WVU as the program’s all-time leader in tackles for loss, and is fourth on the career sacks list.

Stills is eyeing an opportunity in the NFL, and is now less than one month away from the start of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The West Virginia native finished his collegiate career with 4.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss, and a pair of forced fumbles this past season. It was a year that Pro Football Focus rated as the second-best among Big 12 defensive tackles.

PFF data is high on Stills. Another example of that was released on Tuesday.

Pro Football Focus gave Stills the 10th-best career grade among draft-eligible defensive tackles. Stills’ career grade of 86.0 ranks third among Big 12, and sixth among Power 5, draft-eligible players at his position.

Stills was recently in Morgantown for WVU Pro Day. He has been in Florida getting ready for the NFL Draft.

Stills hopes to be the second member of his family to hear his name called during the draft, following in the footsteps of his father Gary, who was selected in the third round of the 1999 NFL Draft.

Since playing his final snap at WVU, Stills has not only been lauded by PFF data, but was also recognized by the Shrine Bowl for his professionalism. In February, he was selected by the New Orleans Breakers with the 44th pick of the USFL Draft.