WVU men's soccer head coach is hopeful that the returning players share in his passion to make the program's achievements in 2023 the norm

“I want to get to work right now, and I want to right the wrongs of today this time next season.”

Less than an hour after his team’s historic season came to an end in the Men’s College Cup, Dan Stratford had an eye pointed toward the future. Throughout West Virginia’s magical postseason run that saw the program achieve its deepest trip in the NCAA Tournament, Stratford was asked to reflect.

As a former Mountaineer player, this season’s achievements were undeniably meaningful to him. Stratford noted taking a moment for himself during the celebration after WVU’s Elite Eight win over Loyola Marymount. But even while cherishing those accomplishments, Stratford was raising the bar of expectations.

No longer does he want a berth to the NCAA Sweet 16, or quarterfinals, or the next appearance in the College Cup to be the proverbial icing on top of the cake. Moving forward, icing can only be applied when his program accomplishes the two things it has yet to do — play for, and then win, a national title.

“In order to have this sustained success, and I was honest enough to say, we’re an aspiring Clemson. We would love to have had 10 Final Fours and three national championships,” said Stratford. “The intent is to be in the top 10 and to stay there, or thereabouts, every year, and give ourselves the potential and the opportunity to win a national championship at some point or another.”

The Tigers won their fourth championship Monday night.

Stratford has had his team in the top 10 consistently over the past few seasons.

In 2021, the Mountaineers climbed back into the top 5 of the United Soccer Coaches rankings, peaking at No. 3 in the nation. That year, WVU advanced to the NCAA Quarterfinals for just the second time in program history, but lost on the road to Georgetown in penalty kicks. The Mountaineers entered the 2022 season with heightened expectations, and a top-10 preseason ranking, but fell short and missed out on the NCAA Tournament.

2023 saw a return to those expectations. Stratford’s lads played 15 regular season matches before suffering their first loss. West Virginia played for the Sun Belt Conference championship, and earned the No. 5 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament — the best in program history. From there, the Mountaineers continued to make history, emphatically doing so with a 3-1 victory over Loyola Marymount on December 2 to earn the program’s first-ever College Cup berth.

That’s where the season ended, though. WVU was shut out for just the third time this year, falling 1-0 to the eventual national champions. The Mountaineers weren’t without chances to tally the equalizer. Stratford noted, specifically, that Sergio Ors Navarro and Marcus Caldeira had chances they would like another crack at. He also wanted, at least, an initial call and review when freshman Jake Ross was tripped in the box with 12:30 remaining in the contest.

“It’s upsetting, it’s disappointing, because I’m so, so proud of the performance, yet there’s, in my opinion, quite a clear call that wasn’t made,” said Stratford.

Even with the defeat, there was triumph in fantastic fan support, and affirmation that a WVU men’s soccer team can compete with one of the most successful programs in the country on that stage.

“I hope with the quality of what we showed throughout this season and even today, honestly, I just don’t imagine I’m going to watch this game back and think that we didn’t deserve, at the very least, to go to overtime, if not to probably win the game,” said Stratford.

So now, with the 2023 campaign over, it’s time to get to work on 2024.

Stratford has the opportunity to bring a majority of this season’s roster back for another season. Only a few players who saw consistent playing time, mainly Luke McCormick and Thomas Decottingnies, have expended their collegiate eligibility.

Speaking after the loss last Friday, junior midfielder Otto Ollikainen said the players want to, “continue this legacy, and just make it bigger and bigger after every year.”

It’s that drive to build off the successes of 2021 and 2023 that Stratford hopes can carry the program into even greater achievements in 2024.

“I hope that fire burns in the players that we have who return, the players that obviously aren’t graduating that are still with the program that have had this experience now. We continue to reinforce what has been a quality culture this season,” he said. “The new additions obviously can help us and continue to help grow the program so that we don’t have a season like 2022 where we don’t make a tournament, and instead, we’re here again this time next year.”