MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Following a 2-0 record against a pair of nationally ranked opponents in his home state of Colorado, West Virginia University junior Jett Strickenberger was named the 16th Big 12 Wrestler of the Week in program history.

Ranked No. 19 at 125 pounds in the latest FloWrestling rankings, Strickenberger took down 2023 Big 12 Champion and No. 6 Stevo Poulin three times to secure an 11-6 upset in the team’s 31-9 win over Northern Colorado. His performance preceded a 10-8 decision over No. 27 Tucker Owens in the first match of a 27-11 victory over Air Force two days earlier.

The Colorado Springs, Colorado, native joins Dylan Cottrell (2017), Jacob Smith (2017) and Noah Adams (2020) as the fourth Mountaineer to collect the honor more than once in the same season. Strickenberger took home the honor in the first week of action this year. He also becomes the ninth individual in WVU history to garner the honor and is the only Mountaineer to win the award twice at 125 pounds.