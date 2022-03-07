MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — “Success stops when you do.”

That’s a motto that WVU women’s soccer coach Nikki Izzo-Brown lives by — and it’s the centerpiece of a new clothing collaboration that will raise money for cancer research in West Virginia.

Izzo-Brown and the Mountaineers hosted their annual 4v4 Breast Cancer Awareness Tournament on Saturday at the Caperton Indoor Practice Facility. Local youth soccer players gathered to play in matches alongside WVU women’s soccer players and coaches. WVU football head coach Neal Brown and WVU men’s soccer head coach Dan Stratford also made guest appearances.

“Obviously, it started with our trailblazer, Betty Puskar, who started her center at the WVU Cancer Institute. We just felt it was so important because one of eight women will be affected by this disease,” Izzo-Brown said. “So, we wanted to kick cancer to the curb. It’s a fundraising effort and it gets the community and my team together.”

Each team in the 4v4 tournament was comprised of at least three youth athletes and one current WVU player.

Rising sophomore forward Rhea Kijowski, a native of Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, competed in the tournament as a kid. Sunday, she experienced the other side of the event.

“It’s fun because I know they take it seriously. I took it seriously” Kijowski said.

Lisa Stoia, associate head coach and former player, participated in the events. Stoia donned a ‘Team Jess’ shirt, honoring a former teammate who had been affected by cancer.

“It’s for a great cause and a way to give back,” Stoia said. “We get to interact with the community and it’s just for a great cause.”

An online auction was held before the event, raffling off marquee items like gear signed by Brown and Bob Huggins and pink WVU women’s soccer jerseys. The highest bidders also locked down Brown and Stratford to coach their team of choice at the tournament.

All proceeds benefit the Betty Puskar Cancer Research Center at Ruby Memorial hospital.

Izzo-Brown also debuted her clothing collaboration with Bend Active. Proceeds of purchase also benefit the Betty Puskar Cancer Research Center.

The line includes t-shirts, joggers, leggings and headbands designed by Izzo-Brown. The collection is available now at Bend Active.

Nikki Goodenow, WVU director of brand and trademark licensing and former associate head coach, helped coordinate the collaboration with Bend Active and Izzo-Brown.

WVU women’s soccer will open its spring schedule March 27 when the Virginia Tech Hokies come to Dick Dlesk. Kickoff is set for noon.