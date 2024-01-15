They may be playing out of position, but Pat Suemnick and Akok Akok are holding their own as West Virginia's center while Jesse Edwards is still sidelined with his wrist injury

Alex Ruoff had a simple message for West Virginia heading into Saturday’s game against Number 25 Texas.

“Go have fun. Enjoy this. Look around. We’re playing Texas, a ranked team, at home. Gold Rush, everybody’s out here. So, just enjoy it,” Pat Suemnick said, relaying the message.

Suemnick and the Mountaineers took Ruoff’s advice. West Virginia toppled the nationally ranked Longhorns behind a career-high 16 points and six rebounds from Suemnick, and 14 points apiece from RaeQuan Battle and Kerr Kriisa.

WVU is still waiting for Jesse Edwards to return from his wrist injury. Josh Eilert last updated Edward’s status on Jan. 12, saying the center has had “zero mobility” with his right wrist over the last few weeks. The expectation is for Edwards to have the protective brace removed in the middle of this week and then rehab the injury before returning to game action.

The Mountaineers are 2-4 without Edwards, though they logged their biggest win of the season the last time they were on the court. The Syracuse transfer is West Virginia’s only true center. In his absence, however, Eilert and co. have gotten valuable minutes and production from Suemnick.

“He’s had a couple good games in a row, and we keep on building on that, and he’s carrying himself differently. You can see the confidence in his eyes,” said Eilert. “Credit to him, he’s been balling for us. He’s locked in, and that’s what we need top to bottom for us to be successful.”

The Green Bay, Wisconsin, native is averaging 9.75 points and five rebounds over the last four games. He has set a career-high in points twice over that stretch, and led the way in WVU’s upset victory over the Longhorns on Saturday. Highlighting his performance were two dunks from the baseline in the first half, and a putback slam early in the second half.

“It’s just one of those moments that it’s like, you know, it gets everybody going. That just has such a big momentum shift,” said Suemnick. “I play better when I see my guys excited and playing well, so whatever I can do to get them some energy, I try to do.”

Suemnick has started each of the last two games. He replaced Akok Akok in WVU’s starting five as the team’s starting five-man in the paint. Akok is still playing a key role, though.

Since returning to action in Dember, Akok has become West Virginia’s best shot blocker aside from Edwards. He is averaging 1.4 blocks per game. He swatted his 13th shot of the season just 15 seconds after sinking a pair of free throws on a day where every free throw mattered.

Eilert said Akok’s block made a “huge difference.”

“I gave all those guys a hug, you know, I was so happy for all of them. And the celebration was fun. When I gave Akok a hug he was smiling ear to ear, and he said ‘Defense is fun, isn’t it?’ He can make a lot of money in his career, wherever that may be, just with that (niche). He can really affect shots. And he’s playing out of position too, right now. He’s not happy with it. I wouldn’t say he’s not happy with it, he’d rather be playing his position, but he’s doing everything he can to help us win.” Josh Eilert, WVU men’s basketball interim head coach

Both Akok and Suemnick are playing out of position. Both players are natural forwards, Akok with his slender frame and Suemnick being a few inches shorter than your typical Power 5 conference center.

What Suemnick doesn’t have in height and raw power, he makes up for in physicality.

“He’s the one physical guy on their front line. He’s the guy that brings the physicality. You go back to the Ohio State game, he was really active with offensive rebounds,” Texas head coach Rodney Terry said. “When you’re coming in 15 feet in, we had to match his physicality around the basket, and he took it to us early in the first half and had offensive rebounds. He dunked the basketball on us. So, he set the tone with his physicality, and we didn’t match it early.”

Akok and Suemnick have spent minimal time on the floor together during games. Until Edwards returns, the two will primarily sub in for one another. On the surface, there may be an advantage to having the pair out on the court together, though, as Eilert said Saturday, it has to be the right situation given WVU’s lack of depth at the position.

“Losing Jesse, and then having Akok and Pat do everything they can for us to sure that up and guard those fives in our league is going to be a challenge for both of them. Pat’s a lot bigger and stronger, but Akok’s got that quick twitch and can change shots down there,” said Eilert. “Yeah, I love guys like that. As a coach, you want guys that have that approach – defense is fun.”

Terry referred to Suemnick as the “big fella.” Suemnick, when asked, said he’s cool with the moniker — his nickname is “Big Pat” after all.

The senior forward knows he has the program’s reputation to help uphold in that regard.

Said Suemnick, “I came here under Huggs, that toughness, that physicality. And like I said before this season, that’s something I hope to try to inspire our guys with, and just to keep that defensive mindset up.”