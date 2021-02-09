Sullivan enters national rankings

Redshirt freshman Ryan Sullivan of the West Virginia University wrestling team enters the national rankings for the first time in his collegiate career, as announced by several publications on Tuesday.

Sullivan (133) joins redshirt juniors Noah Adams (197) and Killian Cardinale (125) and freshman Peyton Hall (165) in this week’s polls.

Following a trio of conference road wins last weekend, Sullivan ranks as high as No. 13 in FloWrestling’s Top-25 Poll. The 133-pound grappler also checks in at No. 19 by The Open Mat and No. 20 by Intermat. Sullivan, a native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, claimed a pair of top-20 wins on Feb. 6, as he bested No. 16 Job Greenwood of Wyoming and No. 17 Jared Van Vleet of Air Force. He also captured an 8-4 decision over Fresno State’s Haiden Drury to improve to 4-0 on the season. Of note, Sullivan earned himself a spot in the Mountaineers’ starting lineup on Jan. 31, with three of his wins coming against ranked opponents.

Adams, who suffered his first loss since Nov. 3, 2019, fell to No. 4 in Intermat’s latest top-20 poll. He also checks in at No. 5 by The Open Mat and No. 7 by FloWrestling. The Coal City, West Virginia, native dropped an 8-7 decision to No. 14 Stephen Buchanan of Wyoming on Feb. 6, snapping his 39-match win streak at 197 pounds. Adams rebounded with a pair of bonus victories later that evening and finished the weekend with a 2-1 mark. Despite the loss, he boasts a team-high four bonus victories on the year and paces the team with 38 match points.

At 165 pounds, Hall ranks No. 22 by The Open Mat and No. 24 by FloWrestling. The Chester, West Virginia, native claimed a trio of victories last weekend to move to 9-1 on the season. He scored a 7-6 victory over No. 22 Cole Moody of Wyoming, a win by forfeit and an 11-3 major decision over Air Force’s Vincent Dolce. The win marked Hall’s third major decision of his career, good for a team best.

Cardinale sits at No. 23 by The Open Mat at 125 pounds. The Bristow, Virginia, native returns to the mat this weekend after registering a 3-0 conference mark on Feb. 6 to improve to 7-3 on the year.

As a team, the Mountaineers fell two spots to No. 22 in Intermat’s Dual Meet Rankings.

The Mountaineers (7-3, 3-2) trek to Stillwater, Oklahoma, for the Cowboy Challenge on Sunday, Feb. 14, inside Gallagher-Iba Arena. Competition is set to begin at 12 p.m. ET, with finals beginning at 5 p.m. ET.

Sunday's finals will be carried live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, the conference's digital platform.

