Sunday marks the last day fans can vote on the Golden Spikes Award, college baseball’s Heisman Trophy. West Virginia second baseman and Big 12 Player of the Year JJ Wetherholt is one of 25 semifinalists across the country.

Fans can vote in support of Wetherholt by going to the Golden Spikes Award page to vote for WVU’s star second baseman.

Wetherholt is the only player from the Big 12 Conference still in line for the award.

Semifinal voting for the award ends at the end of they day, and finalists for the Golden Spikes Award will be announced on Wednesday. The winner will be announced on June 25. WVU baseball has never had a finalist for the award.